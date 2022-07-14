Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise in Manitoba: health data

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 3:22 pm
Manitoba reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in health data released Thursday, for July 3 through 9. View image in full screen
Manitoba reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in health data released Thursday, for July 3 through 9. Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Manitoba saw an increase in both the number of COVID-19 cases reported and hospitalizations linked to the virus last week, according to health data.

The province’s latest epidemiology update, which covers July 3 to July 9, reports 229 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections and new 59 hospitalizations — seven of which required intensive care.

Read more: Sick time, overtime skyrocket for Winnipeg paramedics and firefighters

Another two COVID-19-related deaths were reported last week, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,053.

While provincial case counts no longer give an accurate picture of active infection rates because the government has significantly scaled back testing, the numbers do show a marked increase over last week’s data, when 125 new lab-confirmed cases were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Child under 10 admitted to ICU with COVID-19' Child under 10 admitted to ICU with COVID-19
Child under 10 admitted to ICU with COVID-19

There were 46 new hospitalizations — including a child under the age of 10 admitted to ICU — reported in the previous week’s COVID-19 data.

Trending Stories

It is not known exactly how many people are currently in hospital or an ICU as a result of COVID-19 because the province no longer reports those numbers.

Meanwhile, the province says the number of lab tests for COVID-19 rose to an average of 269 per day last week, up from 244 a day the previous week.

Read more: One more Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, province says

That brought the province’s positivity rate of lab tests to 14.8 per cent last week, up from the 11.5 per cent reported seven days earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

But, like the new case numbers, the data on test positivity rates no longer gives an accurate picture of COVID-19 spread because the government has reduced the availability of PCR tests and don’t include the results of rapid tests done at home in the calculation.

Officials said there were no new outbreaks at long-term care homes or hospitals between July 3 and July 9.

Click to play video: '‘Pack your patience’: Experts say travel woes expected to continue for air passengers' ‘Pack your patience’: Experts say travel woes expected to continue for air passengers
‘Pack your patience’: Experts say travel woes expected to continue for air passengers

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers