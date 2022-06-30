One more Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, province says

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, the province says, bringing the death toll to 2,043 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the province’s weekly update, 46 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized — including five in intensive care — between June 19 and June 25.

The latest data from Manitoba Health shows severe outcomes from COVID-19 are still on the downswing. From June 19-25, 46 people were hospitalized, 5 sent to the ICU. That's down from 58 and 8 the week before. One person lost their life to the disease last week. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) June 30, 2022

There was also one outbreak in a long-term care home during that period.

While the virus is seen to be on a downswing, there is ongoing activity based on the City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data.

