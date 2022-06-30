Menu

Health

One more Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, province says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:54 pm
14 November 2020, Saxony, Leipzig: A model of a corona virus is held by a person wearing blue rubber gloves. Photo: Peter Endig/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Peter Endig/picture alliance via Getty Images). View image in full screen
14 November 2020, Saxony, Leipzig: A model of a corona virus is held by a person wearing blue rubber gloves. Photo: Peter Endig/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Peter Endig/picture alliance via Getty Images).

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, the province says, bringing the death toll to 2,043 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the province’s weekly update, 46 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized — including five in intensive care — between June 19 and June 25.

Read more: New COVID guidelines make it easier to visit loved ones in Manitoba care homes, hospitals

There was also one outbreak in a long-term care home during that period.

While the virus is seen to be on a downswing, there is ongoing activity based on the City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data.

COVID-19 summer situation
