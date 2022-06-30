One more Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, province says

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, the province says, bringing the death toll to 2,043 since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the province’s weekly update, 46 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized — including five in intensive care — between June 19 and June 25.
Read more: New COVID guidelines make it easier to visit loved ones in Manitoba care homes, hospitals
There was also one outbreak in a long-term care home during that period.
Trending Stories
While the virus is seen to be on a downswing, there is ongoing activity based on the City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data.
COVID-19 summer situation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments