Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 14

Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips and inflation impact on Saskatchewan households.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking in the Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips

The greatest outdoor show on earth is underway — the Calgary Stampede.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel is taking in the stampede and provides an update on the travel industry.

Impact of interest rates and inflation on Saskatchewan households

Rising interest rates and inflation are having a real impact on many Canadian families right now.

A new survey says three in 10 people are cutting back on essentials like food and housing.

Insolvency trustee Michelle Scheller looks at how people are coping with rising interest and inflation rates in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 14.

