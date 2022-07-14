Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 14' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 14
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, July 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips and inflation impact on Saskatchewan households.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking in the Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips

The greatest outdoor show on earth is underway — the Calgary Stampede.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel is taking in the stampede and provides an update on the travel industry.

Click to play video: 'Taking in the Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips' Taking in the Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips
Taking in the Calgary Stampede in Travel Tips

Impact of interest rates and inflation on Saskatchewan households

Trending Stories

Rising interest rates and inflation are having a real impact on many Canadian families right now.

Story continues below advertisement

A new survey says three in 10 people are cutting back on essentials like food and housing.

Insolvency trustee Michelle Scheller looks at how people are coping with rising interest and inflation rates in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Impact of interest rates and inflation on Saskatchewan households' Impact of interest rates and inflation on Saskatchewan households
Impact of interest rates and inflation on Saskatchewan households

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 14.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 14' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 14
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 14
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
inflation tagTravel Tips tagIxtapa Travel tagMNP tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagCalrgary Stampede tagIntererst Rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers