RCMP charge 6th person with first-degree murder in Joedin Leger case

New Brunswick RCMP have charged another person in the killing of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in late April.

Police said in a Thursday news release that 24-year-old Nicholas Joseph James McAvoy from Irishtown, N.B., was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder.

On April 25, shortly after 6 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP said shots were fired outside a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.

Police found Leger suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to hospital where he later died. Another person was inside the home but was uninjured.

McAvoy is the sixth person to be charged with first-degree murder in the Leger case.

The first arrest in the investigation was reported June 14, when 20-year-old Hunter Nash England was charged. Two days later, police said 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips was charged in the homicide.

Later that week, RCMP said 23-year-old Jerek John England and an 18-year-old who cannot be named as he was a minor during the time of the incident, were also arrested.

Last week, RCMP said 18-year-old Hayden Joseph James Leblanc was arrested and charged.

All six are now remanded into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to reach out to police.