Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

4th COVID vaccine dose booking opens Thursday for Ontarians aged 18 to 59

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 6:24 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: When is the best time to get the 4th vaccine booster shot?' COVID-19: When is the best time to get the 4th vaccine booster shot?
COVID-19: When is the best time to get the 4th dose?

Many adults across Ontario can book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, starting today.

The provincial booking site is set to allow anyone 18 and older who had their first booster at least five months ago to book another shot as of 8 a.m.

Previously, fourth doses were only available to immunocompromised people, those aged 60 and older, and Indigenous people.

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses to those aged 18 to 59 amid 7th wave

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is signalling that people who don’t have underlying health conditions may choose to wait for the fall, when it’s hoped that vaccines specifically targeting the Omicron variant will become available.

Trending Stories

He says Ontarians should speak with their health-care provider about whether a fourth dose is right for them.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore says it is recommended that people wait at least three months after a COVID-19 infection to get a booster shot.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says' COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagOntario fourth doses tagOntario 4th doses tagBook fourth dose tagOntario 4th dose booking tagOntario fourth dose booking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers