Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Cowboy bling’: Calgary man turns silver trays into big belt buckles for Stampede

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 8:13 pm
Click to play video: '‘Cowboy bling’: Calgary man turns silver trays into big belt buckles for Stampede' ‘Cowboy bling’: Calgary man turns silver trays into big belt buckles for Stampede
WATCH: A Calgary man is taking the tradition of dressing western during the Stampede to a whole new level this week. As Gil Tucker shows us, he’s buckling up in a very big way.

A Calgary man is taking the tradition of dressing in western wear during the Stampede to a whole new level this week.

Tim Sailer is buckling up in a very big way, creating three huge belt buckles from commemorative silver serving trays.

“This tray belonged to my wife’s parents,” Sailer said. “They got it as a wedding present.”

Read more: ‘It’s been crazy:’ People gearing up for this year’s Calgary Stampede

Sailer has customized the tray to serve as a buckle by attaching several western-themed items to its surface.

“A full-sized horseshoe, sheriff’s badge, obsidian arrowhead,” Sailer said.

Sailer also fashioned two buckles from silver trays given to his parents on their 25th wedding anniversary, with one of the trays being particularly sizable.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had to put a leather strap on it because it’ll pull your pants right off – it’s 9-and-a-half pounds,” Sailer said. “I’ve worn it as a buckle, but you get a sore neck pretty fast.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Yahoo: Calgary Stampede returns with parade, spectators and no limits

Sailer was showing his trays to guests outside the Clarion Hotel in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

“It’s so ingenious to memorialize your family like that,” Bobby Okanee said who was visiting from Saskatchewan. “Make use of it, instead of collecting dust on the shelf.”

Sailer does landscaping work at the hotel, a place where he spent years as a waiter.

“I used to work in the restaurant wearing this (silver tray buckle),” Sailer said. “It’s not easy working an eight hour shift wearing this, trust me.”

Read more: Cricket hot dogs, ‘bad breath’ lemonade, KD ice cream: 2022 Stampede food revealed

Hotel guest Gerald Okanee praised Sailer’s handiwork as “cowboy bling.”

And Alberto Dalla Riva, a traveler from Italy, was glad he got the chance to check out Sailer’s big buckles.

Story continues below advertisement

“I came all the way from Europe to feel the vibe of the Stampede,” Dalla Riva said. “And I was not expecting to find this — I’m very impressed.”

Sailer says he always enjoys wearing his custom-made buckles around Calgary.

“I think it helps promote Stampede spirit,” he said.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Stampede tagWestern wear tagClarion Hotel tagbelt buckles tagdressing western taghandmade buckles tagsilver trays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers