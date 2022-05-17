Cricket hot dogs, ‘bad breath’ lemonade, KD ice cream: 2022 Stampede food revealed

Send this page to someone via email

Calling all food lovers! The 2022 Calgary Stampede has unveiled its midway food lineup for the year.

More than 40 new food items will be able to be gobbled up during the 10-day event.

New for this year?

Waffle cookie dough ice cream sandwiches

Honey habanero ice pops

Lemon meringue lychee lemonade

Pig-kle sandwiches

Cookie dough-nut cookie dough

Bao baos

Unagi sushi tacos

Octopus rangoon

Glazed donut grilled cheese

Kraft dinner soft serve

Deep fried oreo mini donuts

Bad breath lemonade (a fusion of garlic and caramelized onion with refreshing ice cold lemonade)

Meal worm hot dogs

Cricket hot dogs

“The spectacular and inventive dishes brought to the Midway every year truly makes the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming.

Story continues below advertisement

As always, the crowd favourites will also be there which include corndogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes and mini doughnuts.

The Calgary Stampede is less than two months away, as it kicks off on July 8, 2022.

4:11 2022 Stampede royalty crowned 2022 Stampede royalty crowned – Apr 28, 2022