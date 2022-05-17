Cricket hot dogs, ‘bad breath’ lemonade, KD ice cream: 2022 Stampede food revealed

Calling all food lovers! The 2022 Calgary Stampede has unveiled its midway food lineup for the year.
More than 40 new food items will be able to be gobbled up during the 10-day event.
New for this year?
- Waffle cookie dough ice cream sandwiches
- Honey habanero ice pops
- Lemon meringue lychee lemonade
- Pig-kle sandwiches
- Cookie dough-nut cookie dough
- Bao baos
- Unagi sushi tacos
- Octopus rangoon
- Glazed donut grilled cheese
- Kraft dinner soft serve
- Deep fried oreo mini donuts
- Bad breath lemonade (a fusion of garlic and caramelized onion with refreshing ice cold lemonade)
- Meal worm hot dogs
- Cricket hot dogs
“The spectacular and inventive dishes brought to the Midway every year truly makes the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming.
“The culinary experience is a ‘must do’”
As always, the crowd favourites will also be there which include corndogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes and mini doughnuts.
The Calgary Stampede is less than two months away, as it kicks off on July 8, 2022.
