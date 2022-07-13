Mississauga man charged in connection with online date assault in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo, in which a man was attacked when he was supposed to meet a woman for a date.

Police said the robbery occurred near Spruce and Columbia streets on June 19, after the man had set up the date on a social media dating site.

They said that when the victim arrived, he was assaulted by a man and two women. The suspects took the man’s phone and money as well.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

A 20-year-old man from Mississauga is facing numerous charges in connection including robbery with a weapon, mischief – interfere with property, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

A police spokesperson told Global News that they are still looking for the two women as part of their ongoing investigation.