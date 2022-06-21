Menu

Crime

Man arrives for date in Waterloo, gets attacked by 3 people: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 10:02 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was attacked in Waterloo on Sunday night after setting up a meet-up with a woman on a dating app, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to Spruce Street and Columbia Street West at around 7:40 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.

Read more: Police called to Kitchener elementary school after threatening ‘prank’ call

Police say the man had arrived at a residence, expecting to meet his date but was instead assaulted by a man and two women. The suspects took the man’s phone and money as well.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Read more: Police investigate home invasion in Kitchener

Anyone with information about the robbery can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

