Man arrives for date in Waterloo, gets attacked by 3 people: police

A man was attacked in Waterloo on Sunday night after setting up a meet-up with a woman on a dating app, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to Spruce Street and Columbia Street West at around 7:40 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.

Police say the man had arrived at a residence, expecting to meet his date but was instead assaulted by a man and two women. The suspects took the man’s phone and money as well.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.