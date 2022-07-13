Menu

Crime

Man facing charges for shooting woman with pellet gun in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 2:43 pm
Niagara Regional Police say a suspect in a weekend shooting was arrested days later at a separate disturbance in Niagara Falls July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a suspect in a weekend shooting was arrested days later at a separate disturbance in Niagara Falls July 12, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing four charges for his part in a shooting incident on a busy Niagara Falls street last weekend that sent a woman to hospital.

Police are accusing the 19-year-old of firing a pistol and hitting a person on Lundy’s Lane at Garner Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victim was airlifted to an out-of-city trauma centre for advanced medical treatment.

She would later be released to recover from her injuries at home.

The suspect fled east after the shooting on Lundy’s Lane via a black bicycle.

The Niagara Falls man appeared before a justice on Wednesday and is facing four charges including discharge of an air pistol with intent and uttering threats.

He was apprehended in another incident Tuesday following a 911 call from a nearby business at Dorchester and Thorold Stone Roads reporting a disturbance.

The weapon believed to have been used Saturday was recovered during the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on July 12.

