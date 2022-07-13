Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crash in Bracebridge leads to impaired driving arrest for City of Kawartha Lakes man: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:49 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes driver was arrested for impaired driving following a crash in Bracebridge, Ont., on July 11. View image in full screen
A City of Kawartha Lakes driver was arrested for impaired driving following a crash in Bracebridge, Ont., on July 11. The Canadian Press file

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Bracebridge on Monday evening.

According to Bracebridge OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Ecclestone Drive near Muskoka Beach Road in Bracebridge.

Police say the vehicle first struck a road sign before veering off into a ditch.

Read more: Man on trial for killing Oakville woman denies he was impaired, says he lost consciousness

The driver, who was not injured, was determined to be impaired.

Trending Stories

Timothy Gohm, of Cameron in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 20.

Click to play video: 'An Etobicoke man is going to prison after losing his appeal in a precedent-setting case' An Etobicoke man is going to prison after losing his appeal in a precedent-setting case
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagCameron tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers