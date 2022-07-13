Crash in Bracebridge leads to impaired driving arrest for City of Kawartha Lakes man: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Bracebridge on Monday evening.

According to Bracebridge OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Ecclestone Drive near Muskoka Beach Road in Bracebridge.

Police say the vehicle first struck a road sign before veering off into a ditch.

The driver, who was not injured, was determined to be impaired.

Timothy Gohm, of Cameron in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 20.