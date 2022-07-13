Menu

Canada

New census data on Canadian families to reveal more details on gender diversity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 6:35 am
Canadians will get a clearer picture this morning of what families in this country look like.

Statistics Canada will release results today from the 2021 national census that examines who’s living together and how they’re related to one another.

The data will look at family structure, including marital status, the presence of children, stepfamilies and multi-generational households.

For the first time, the snapshot of Canadian families will also include more detailed information on gender diversity within families.

Statistics Canada amended the census in 2021 to differentiate between sex assigned at birth and gender, which will provide further insights into the marital status and living situations of transgender and non-binary people.

Margo Hilbrecht, executive director of the Vanier Institute of the Family, says census releases like this are the first step in ensuring government policy keeps up with social change.

Canadians will also get a look at how government supports such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit affected incomes during the early pandemic.

Trending Stories

Statistics Canada will release results from the 2021 national census that break down how many people received COVID-19 benefits in 2020 and how those benefits affected the bigger picture.

The income data consist of Canada Revenue Agency tax and benefits records and will allow for some of the most detailed analysis yet of labour and prosperity patterns during the pandemic.

Experts say the income data will form a complicated pandemic-era snapshot, with CERB likely skewing incomes for the very lowest earners upward, but skewing incomes for another large tranche of workers downward.

They say older Canadians leaving the workforce, younger Canadians gaining more labour mobility and a widening of the temporary foreign worker program are bigger, longer-term trends to watch out for.

Statistics Canada will also publish findings on trends in housing and the country’s population of veterans and military members.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
