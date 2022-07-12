SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays reinstate Jansen from injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 3:54 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned fellow catcher Gabriel Moreno to Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen missed five weeks due to a fractured left pinky finger. He also missed a month of action earlier in the season due to an oblique strain.

Story continues below advertisement

Entering Tuesday night’s home game against Philadelphia, Jansen has seven homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games. He has a .232 average, a .625 slugging percentage and .915 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

The 22-year-old Moreno, who’s considered Toronto’s top prospect, drove in four runs and had a .276 average in 18 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

