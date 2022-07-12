Menu

Environment

Electric vehicle chargers to be installed in Manitoba, Saskatchewan: federal government

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Terry Duguid announces a new electric vehicle initiative to boost electric vehicle use in Manitoba' Terry Duguid announces a new electric vehicle initiative to boost electric vehicle use in Manitoba
Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change spoke at the University of Manitoba to announce new initiatives for more charging stations around the province. Duguid says the available charging stations will help improve Manitoba's tourism industry.

The federal government is promising up to 400 new electric vehicle chargers for Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change, announced Tuesday that the feds are spending $2.5 million to support the installation of chargers in public places, workplaces, apartment buildings and other areas.

In Manitoba, recipients of the funding were selected via the Manitoba Motor Dealers Association.

Read more: Experts say Manitoba isn’t ready for Canada’s electric car mandate

“Making it easier for Canadians to transition to electric vehicles is one of the most effective ways we can limit carbon pollution and combat climate change,” said Duguid.

“With more charging stations available, Canadians can rest assured that they will safely and reliably navigate our cities and highways when driving electric vehicles.”

The announcement is part of a national plan to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving' Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving
Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving – Mar 7, 2022

— with files from The Canadian Press

