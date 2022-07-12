Electric vehicle chargers to be installed in Manitoba, Saskatchewan: federal government

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is promising up to 400 new electric vehicle chargers for Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change, announced Tuesday that the feds are spending $2.5 million to support the installation of chargers in public places, workplaces, apartment buildings and other areas.

In Manitoba, recipients of the funding were selected via the Manitoba Motor Dealers Association.

“Making it easier for Canadians to transition to electric vehicles is one of the most effective ways we can limit carbon pollution and combat climate change,” said Duguid.

“With more charging stations available, Canadians can rest assured that they will safely and reliably navigate our cities and highways when driving electric vehicles.”

The announcement is part of a national plan to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.

— with files from The Canadian Press