Bystanders assaulted in attempt to stop robbery, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are looking for information about an incident Monday night on Balmoral Street.

Police said two bystanders — both in their 50s — witnessed a suspect trying to rob an elderly woman around 9 p.m. When they tried to intervene, they were assaulted by the armed suspect, who then fled the scene.

The bystanders, a man and a woman, were both taken to hospital with what police said were significant injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

