Canada

Prince Edward County, Ont. vehicle collision claims two lives

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 7:35 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Prince Edward County OPP have confirmed that two young people died in a late morning collision on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Global News File

A single vehicle collision has claimed two young lives in Prince Edward County.

Prince Edward County OPP were called to the scene of the crash on County Road 23 in Ameliasburg, south of Victoria Road, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that initial investigation into the cause of the incident indicates that the vehicle, which had two people inside, left the roadway before entering a ditch and rolling.

As a result, 19-year-old Justin Crowe of Ameliasburg, who was driving, and 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury of Belleville were both pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist.

