OPP investigate suspicious fires in Prince Edward County

A pair of fires caught the eye of Ontario Provincial Police in Picton recently.

Police say that during the evening of April 4, officers were called to the area near Highway 62 and Wilson road after getting reports of two fires.

The structures, a barn and a mobile trailer, were completely burned.

Police say the fires are suspicious and that an investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

