Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigate suspicious fires in Prince Edward County

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 12:36 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Police in Prince Edward County are asking for the public's assistance in a suspicious fire investigation. Global News file

A pair of fires caught the eye of Ontario Provincial Police in Picton recently.

Police say that during the evening of April 4, officers were called to the area near Highway 62 and Wilson road after getting reports of two fires.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in downtown Napanee assault

The structures, a barn and a mobile trailer, were completely burned.

Trending Stories

Police say the fires are suspicious and that an investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Click to play video: 'Easter Seals marks 100 years helping children with disabilities and their families' Easter Seals marks 100 years helping children with disabilities and their families
Easter Seals marks 100 years helping children with disabilities and their families
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagPrince Edward County tagbarn fire tagMobile Home Fire tagprince edward county fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers