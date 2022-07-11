Bear attacks puppy, then bites and swats dog’s owner in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A black bear was euthanized last week after attacking a man and his dog in a Salmon Arm, B.C., trailer park.

Conservation officers said the man heard his puppy yelping in his backyard on June 30 and, when he went outside to see what was going on, he ran into a bear that swatted and bit him.

“The man received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” conservation officers said in a release.

“The puppy was taken to a veterinary clinic but did not survive.”

It took four days for conservation officers to catch the bear and they went to the trailer park numerous times as they tried to find the offending bear.

“Based on location, witness description and behaviour, conservation officers are confident they captured the offending bear,” the conservation office said.

“Due to the risk to public safety, the bear was put down.”

The bear may have been lured to the trailer park and the Conservation Office is working collaboratively with trailer park management and residents to help provide education, awareness and safety tips to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

Securing attractants, such as garbage, pet food and birdseed, is the single best way to help keep people — and bears — safe.

