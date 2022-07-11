Hiker dies after falling from Mount Temple in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after falling during a hike on Mount Temple in Banff National Park on Saturday.

Lake Louise RCMP said shortly before noon on July 9, emergency services were notified that a man who had been with a group of experienced hikers had lost his footing and slipped on a patch of snow and ice while climbing.

With the assistance of Parks Canada’s helicopter, officials said the hiker was found 3,300 feet from the initial site of the fall and had succumbed to his injuries.

In a news release on Monday, Lake Louise RCMP noted it “sends their condolences to all involved in this tragedy.”