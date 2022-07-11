Menu

Canada

Hiker dies after falling from Mount Temple in Banff National Park

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:36 pm
Mount Temple
Mount Temple in Banff National Park, courtesy Parks Canada. Mount Temple in Banff National Park, courtesy Parks Canada.

A man has died after falling during a hike on Mount Temple in Banff National Park on Saturday.

Lake Louise RCMP said shortly before noon on July 9, emergency services were notified that a man who had been with a group of experienced hikers had lost his footing and slipped on a patch of snow and ice while climbing.

Trending Stories

With the assistance of Parks Canada’s helicopter, officials said the hiker was found 3,300 feet from the initial site of the fall and had succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: 2 people hurt in ‘small avalanche’ in Banff National Park

In a news release on Monday, Lake Louise RCMP noted it “sends their condolences to all involved in this tragedy.”

