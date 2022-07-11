12th annual London Ont., cancer run brings total raised since 2010 to $1.7M

Send this page to someone via email

The 12th annual ONERUN in London, Ont., raised $128,745 to help families affected by cancer.

Organizers say more than 1,400 people joined this year’s virtual campaign between May 14 and June 11.

“Because of the very generous contributions of so many, this year’s funds will be able to support programs at ChildCan and Wellspring,” stated ONERUN Founder and Executive Director, Theresa Carriere.

During the month-long campaign, participants were encouraged to walk, run, bike, swim, rollerblade or even skateboard 100 kilometres in support of the cause.

The event concluded on June 11, when 10 people affected by cancer ran 10 kms each through Vauxhall Park.

Story continues below advertisement

All the money raised goes directly to ChildCan and Wellspring programs to help families affected by cancer.

Since 2010, ONERUN estimates an overall total of $1,769,097 has been raised.

“ONERUN would like to thank all of our participants, sponsors, volunteers and all who donated for their continuous support. We are so proud of the efforts of our volunteer team, the community participants and the many local students and staff who shared in the campaign,” Carriere said.