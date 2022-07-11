Man accused of taking photos of women secretly at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who they say appeared to be secretly taking photos of women at a mall and trying to touch them.

Police said they responded to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

“Mall security received reports that a man appeared to be taking photos of women without their knowledge and attempting to touch them in a sexual manner,” police wrote in a news release.

“The man fled the mall when he was approached by security officers and left the area in a vehicle.”

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s and about 5’8″ tall with a thin build and dark hair in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black shirt with text on the front, black pants and a green baseball cap.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model red Hyundai Elantra hatchback with no licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 902-490-5020 at or Crime Stoppers.