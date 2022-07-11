Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of taking photos of women secretly at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 2:52 pm
Police are investigating suspicious circumstances that occurred in Dartmouth this weekend. View image in full screen
Police are investigating suspicious circumstances that occurred in Dartmouth this weekend. AV

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who they say appeared to be secretly taking photos of women at a mall and trying to touch them.

Police said they responded to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: N.S. teen charged with child pornography after young person filmed on bike - RCMP

“Mall security received reports that a man appeared to be taking photos of women without their knowledge and attempting to touch them in a sexual manner,” police wrote in a news release.

Trending Stories

“The man fled the mall when he was approached by security officers and left the area in a vehicle.”

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s and about 5’8″ tall with a thin build and dark hair in a ponytail.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a black shirt with text on the front, black pants and a green baseball cap.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model red Hyundai Elantra hatchback with no licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 902-490-5020 at or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagDartmouth tagHalifax crime tagMic Mac Mall tagSuspicious Activity tagfilming without permission tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers