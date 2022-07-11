Man missing after golf cart goes into pond on Richmond Hill course: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is missing after a golf cart went into a pond on a course in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called at 12 p.m. Monday to DiamondBack Golf Club, located in the area of Leslie Street Bloomington Road.

Police said there were reports a golf cart went into a pond and said a male was possibly injured.

In an update, police confirmed that a man was unaccounted for.

York police’s marine unit is on scene along with firefighters conducting an underwater recovery.

