Canada

Man missing after golf cart goes into pond on Richmond Hill course: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 1:15 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

A man is missing after a golf cart went into a pond on a course in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called at 12 p.m. Monday to DiamondBack Golf Club, located in the area of Leslie Street Bloomington Road.

Read more: Worker rescued after being stuck in trench collapse at Toronto home

Police said there were reports a golf cart went into a pond and said a male was possibly injured.

Trending Stories

In an update, police confirmed that a man was unaccounted for.

York police’s marine unit is on scene along with firefighters conducting an underwater recovery.

Click to play video: 'Man seriously injured in golf cart collision' Man seriously injured in golf cart collision
Man seriously injured in golf cart collision – May 20, 2022
