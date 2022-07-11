More tickets to Pope Francis’ mass at Commonwealth Stadium available Monday

Send this page to someone via email

If you missed out on getting tickets last week to Pope Francis’ mass in Edmonton later this month, additional tickets are being released on Monday morning.

A new block of free tickets to the July 26 holy mass at Commonwealth Stadium will be released at 10:30 a.m. MT Monday.

The tickets will be available through a Ticketmaster link accessible via the home page of the papal visit. Individuals can order up to six tickets for the open-air mass.

The mass at Commonwealth Stadium starts at 10:15 a.m. on July 26. The facility can accommodate up to 65,000 attendees for a program that officials say will incorporate Indigenous traditions as part of the gathering.

The final block of tickets to the mass will be released on Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. MT.

The first round of tickets were made available online last Wednesday and were snapped up in less than half an hour.

Days later, officials with the Pope’s visit to Canada warned people not to buy tickets from any resale sites.

In the days following the Wednesday release of tickets, several retailers were offering tickets to the mass, in some cases for up to $200 each.

“It is sad and troubling that anyone would try to resell free tickets for an event with Pope Francis as part of his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope,” read a Friday news release.

“Members of the public should avoid any resale sites as tickets may not be legitimate.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Members of the public should avoid any resale sites as tickets may not be legitimate."

The Pope is to arrive in Edmonton on July 24. The next day, he is to meet survivors and visit the site of the former Ermineskin Residential School in Maskwacis, about 80 km south of Edmonton.

He is scheduled to arrive in Quebec City on July 27 and stop in Iqaluit on July 29.

The Pope’s visit comes after he apologized in April to Indigenous delegates at the Vatican for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential schools and the intergenerational trauma it caused.

— with files from The Canadian Press.