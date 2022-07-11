Middlesex London Health Unit issues third one-day heat alert Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) issued its third heat alert of the year on Monday.

According to the health unit, the Environment Canada forecast is calling for a spike in temperatures Monday afternoon, with an expected high of 31 C.

Humidex values could also reach 36.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 20 C, offering a slight reprieve.

However, due to the high heat and humidity projected for the region, the MLHU says temperatures are high enough to meet the criteria for a one-day heat alert.

According to an MLHU media release, heat alerts are declared when Environment Canada issues a forecast with a daytime high of 31 C or higher with an overnight low of 20 C or higher, or a forecast calling for a humidex of 40 or higher.

On July 4, the health unit issued the second heat alert of the year as temperatures climbed to a high of 33 with humidex values.

Based on the current forecast, the MLHU heat alert will remain in effect until Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to cool down to a high of 24 C.

Until then, the health unit strongly recommends staying hydrated, avoiding intense physical activities and, when possible, avoiding too much time outside.

The MLHU also advises parents to never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit the MLHU’s extreme heat webpage.