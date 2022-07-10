Menu

Canada

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP identify drowning victim on Burnt River from Toronto area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 2:06 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man from the Toronto area drowned following an incident in the Burnt River on July 9, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Toronto area man has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a man who had been swimming but failed to surface on the Burnt River north of Lindsay.

Read more: Northumberland OPP identify body found in Trent River in Campbellford

Police say officers located the man, who was then transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and later pronounced deceased.

On Sunday, OPP identified the man as Kingston Ferdinands, 56, of Scarborough.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, OPP said.

