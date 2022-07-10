City of Kawartha Lakes OPP identify drowning victim on Burnt River from Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto area man has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a man who had been swimming but failed to surface on the Burnt River north of Lindsay.

Police say officers located the man, who was then transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and later pronounced deceased.

On Sunday, OPP identified the man as Kingston Ferdinands, 56, of Scarborough.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, OPP said.

