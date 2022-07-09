Northumberland OPP identify body found in Trent River in Campbellford

Northumberland OPP have identified the body of a woman who was found in the Trent River in Campbellford, Ont., on Friday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a body floating in the river in the area of Bridge Street.
Police say officers located and recovered the body from the water. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
On Saturday, the body was identified as Gail Cleary, 80, of the Municipality of Trent Hills.
“The death is believed to be non-suspicious and no foul play is suspected,” OPP stated.
The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Anyone with information should immediately contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
