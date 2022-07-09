Menu

Canada

Northumberland OPP identify body found in Trent River in Campbellford

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 12:33 pm
Northumberland OPP say the body of a woman was recovered from the Trent River in Campbellford on July 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say the body of a woman was recovered from the Trent River in Campbellford on July 8, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Northumberland OPP have identified the body of a woman who was found in the Trent River in Campbellford, Ont., on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a body floating in the river in the area of Bridge Street.

Read more: OPP divers locate body of missing Lindsay, Ont. boy Draven Graham in Scugog River: police

Police say officers located and recovered the body from the water. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

On Saturday, the body was identified as Gail Cleary, 80, of the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“The death is believed to be non-suspicious and no foul play is suspected,” OPP stated.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

