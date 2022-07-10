1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition following Niagara-on-the-Lake crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal rollover in Niagara-on-the-Lake that happened Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on York Road between Concession 1 Road and Concession 2 Road, Niagara Regional Police Service said.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was removed from a vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital. He is in serious condition, according to officers.

The road was closed in the area of the collision while the Niagara police collision reconstruction unit conducts its investigation.

Police are appealing to residents with footage or who may have witnessed the incident to contact local police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

