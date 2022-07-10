Marine society trying to retrieve humpback whale carcass off Halifax

Members of a marine animal group are attempting to retrieve the carcass of a humpback whale in Halifax Harbour in order to find out why the animal died.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), a group that responds to incidents of dead and distressed marine animals in the Maritime provinces, said they were contacted Thursday evening about the floating whale.

A mariner had spotted the carcass — a small, male humpback — in the outer approaches of Halifax Harbour.

“We were very fortunate to get on the water Friday morning with the help of the mariner who first reported it to get an initial look at the animal and collect some samples,” MARS said in a social media post.

“Throughout the day, we worked closely with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and other partners to try to secure a location to bring the animal ashore for a necropsy. Unfortunately, this couldn’t be arranged before the tide dropped and the animal had drifted off.”

The group doesn’t know why the animal died, which is why they would like to find it and conduct a necropsy.

The animal was last spotted near Lawlor Island near the mouth of Halifax Harbour in Eastern Passage. Anyone who may have spotted the whale is asked to contact the MARS hotline at 1-866-567-6277.

