World

Former UK ministers Hunt and Javid join race to succeed Boris Johnson

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 9, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'The rise and fall of Boris Johnson, explained' The rise and fall of Boris Johnson, explained
With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the way out, critics are highlighting the controversy and ridicule that have plagued him throughout his political career. Redmond Shannon looks at the rise and fall of a man who never let convention get in the way of ambition.

British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Read more: Boris Johnson’s Brexit damage ‘lives on’ despite resignation, warn EU lawmakers

Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15 per cent, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.

“It’s very straightforward why I want to do it,” Hunt told the Telegraph of his plans to run. “It is because we have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election.”

Click to play video: 'Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s PM after bowing to pressure' Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s PM after bowing to pressure
Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s PM after bowing to pressure

Javid, who is also a former finance minister, told the newspaper: “We cannot afford not to have tax cuts.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Chris Reese)

© 2022 Reuters
