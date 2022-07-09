Canadian Women’s National Team qualifies for 2023 FIFA World Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute to secure a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the Canadian Women’s National Team.

With a 1-0 victory over Panama at the CONCACAF W Championship match on Friday night, the team secured their eighth-consecutive spot at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

HIGHLIGHTS @CANWNT 🇨🇦 1-0 🇵🇦 Julia Grosso scores again as Canada qualify for the knockout stages of the @ConcacafW Championship and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup! 📺: @onesoccer#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/sDKZk8uMpk — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 9, 2022

Canada, which won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, dominated possession in the first half but didn’t punch through Panama’s defence until Grosso’s goal, her third of the tournament.

“It was definitely a tough one today but I’m glad we got the win, glad to have amazing teammates to support throughout this journey,” Grosso said.

Canada joined the United States, which qualified for the World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico.

“(Other teams are) going to drop in to a deep block, back fives, and we’ve got to learn how to deal with that. I was a lot more pleased with the second half after the intensity was lifted,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team’s head coach.

“We’re off to a FIFA World Cup and that’s the main thing.”

The win also secures Canada’s spot for the knockout stages of the CONCACAF W Championship and ties Canada with Costa Rica in Group B.

The two teams square off on Monday, July 11, in the final group match, which will determine the winner of the group.

— With files from Canadian Press