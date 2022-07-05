Menu

Canada

Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to men’s and women’s national teams

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 12:52 am
Controversy, contract dispute plague Canada Soccer's road to World Cup
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 8, 2022) Despite qualifying for its first FIFA World Cup in decades, a string of controversies is now threatening the excitement around Canada's national men's soccer team. Eric Sorensen explains. – Jun 8, 2022

Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men’s and women’s national teams.

“While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men’s national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022,” Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday.

The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women’s team, saying “both sides are working collaboratively towards an agreement.”

Canada Soccer said it is looking “to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environments” between the two teams.

READ MORE: Contract dispute scuttles Canada-Panama soccer friendly in Vancouver

The Canadian men refused to play a friendly against Panama in Vancouver last month, citing “unnecessarily prolonged” negotiations over a new contract. The players said they wanted a larger piece of World Cup prize money and a “comprehensive friends and family package” for the tournament that kicks off in November in Qatar.

On Monday, Canada Soccer also confirmed that the men’s team will play a pair of international friendlies in Europe on Sept. 23 and 27.

“Canada Soccer is in the final stages of the contract process and will be announcing its opponents soon,” it said.

The plan is also to have one final preparation match in November, with opposition and location to be announced later.

Canada Soccer apologizes to fans after contract dispute scuttles Canada-Panama soccer friendly
© 2022 The Canadian Press
