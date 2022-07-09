Menu

Environment

River Forecast Centre ends high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 4:00 pm
A map showing high streamflow advisories (in yellow) and flood watches (orange) for parts of B.C. Notably, there are no advisories or flood watches for the Southern Interior. View image in full screen
A map showing high streamflow advisories (in yellow) and flood watches (orange) for parts of B.C. Notably, there are no advisories or flood watches for the Southern Interior. River Forecast Centre

A high streamflow advisory for rivers and creeks in B.C.’s Southern Interior has ended.

On Friday, the River Forecast Centre ended the advisory, which included the Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary plus west and east Kootenay regions.

Read more: Mission Creek downgraded to high streamflow advisory from flood watch

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

According to the provincial body, delayed seasonal snowmelt from cooler spring temperatures and recent unsettled weather patterns resulted in relatively high flows in early July.

However, the River Forecast Centre says the weather forecast for the upcoming 10‐days predicts relatively dry conditions and river levels are expected to continue to decrease.

Still, it said creeks and rivers can still be vulnerable to short‐term rain events, like thunderstorms.

The River Forecast Centre said it will continue to monitor conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Click to play video: '86 properties damaged by flash flooding in Penticton' 86 properties damaged by flash flooding in Penticton
86 properties damaged by flash flooding in Penticton

While the Southern Interior is free of advisories, the same can’t be said of the Central Interior, which is under high streamflow advisories and flood watches.

For the latest flood warnings and advisories, visit the River Forecast Centre.

