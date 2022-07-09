River Forecast Centre ends high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A high streamflow advisory for rivers and creeks in B.C.’s Southern Interior has ended.

On Friday, the River Forecast Centre ended the advisory, which included the Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary plus west and east Kootenay regions.

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

According to the provincial body, delayed seasonal snowmelt from cooler spring temperatures and recent unsettled weather patterns resulted in relatively high flows in early July.

The BC River Forecast Centre is ending a High Streamflow Advisory for the South Interior and Southeast BC including:

Similkameen River and tributaries

Okanagan and tributaries through the region including Mission Creekhttps://t.co/TGiSD4rNNN — Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (@RDOSinfo) July 8, 2022

However, the River Forecast Centre says the weather forecast for the upcoming 10‐days predicts relatively dry conditions and river levels are expected to continue to decrease.

Still, it said creeks and rivers can still be vulnerable to short‐term rain events, like thunderstorms.

The River Forecast Centre said it will continue to monitor conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

While the Southern Interior is free of advisories, the same can’t be said of the Central Interior, which is under high streamflow advisories and flood watches.

For the latest flood warnings and advisories, visit the River Forecast Centre.