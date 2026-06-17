Alberta’s Smith says it may be too late to put a question about coal to Oct. vote

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is suggesting it may be too late to put an anti-coal mining petition question to a provincewide referendum this fall.

Earlier this month, Alberta musician Corb Lund delivered what he said were more than 200,000 signatures in support of his petition.

By law, if the signatures are verified Smith’s government would be forced to consider passing a law banning new coal mining or sending it to a provincewide referendum.

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The United Conservative government is already putting 10 questions on the ballot Oct. 19.

It includes one asking Albertans whether they want the province to remain in Canada or hold a second referendum on secession.

Smith says the body in charge of administering elections has said they needed to receive all questions by June 1 to prepare for the referendum.

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She has previously said it was her government’s intention to put Lund’s question on the ballot should it get the required signatures.