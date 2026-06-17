Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta’s Smith says it may be too late to put a question about coal to Oct. vote

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Frustration over uncertain fate of ‘Water Not Coal’ petition'
Frustration over uncertain fate of ‘Water Not Coal’ petition
WATCH: After a recent comment by Premier Danielle Smith, the Alberta rancher and musician behind the Water Not Coal Petition, Corb Lund, says he's frustrated over the uncertainty of if his petition question will be added to this fall's referendum. Katherine Ludwig reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is suggesting it may be too late to put an anti-coal mining petition question to a provincewide referendum this fall.

Earlier this month, Alberta musician Corb Lund delivered what he said were more than 200,000 signatures in support of his petition.

By law, if the signatures are verified Smith’s government would be forced to consider passing a law banning new coal mining or sending it to a provincewide referendum.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The United Conservative government is already putting 10 questions on the ballot Oct. 19.

It includes one asking Albertans whether they want the province to remain in Canada or hold a second referendum on secession.

Smith says the body in charge of administering elections has said they needed to receive all questions by June 1 to prepare for the referendum.

Story continues below advertisement

She has previously said it was her government’s intention to put Lund’s question on the ballot should it get the required signatures.

Click to play video: 'Corb Lund delivers ‘Water Not Coal’ petition to Elections Alberta'
Corb Lund delivers ‘Water Not Coal’ petition to Elections Alberta

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices