Canada

Ottawa to apologize today for racism against all Black Canadian unit in WWI

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2022 8:19 am
Click to play video: 'Apology to Canada’s first Black battalion to come this summer: minister' Apology to Canada’s first Black battalion to come this summer: minister
The federal government provided an update today on an apology that's been decades in the making. On July 9th, an official apology for members of the "No. 2 Construction Battalion" is coming, along with a commitment to change the culture of the modern day armed forces. Amber Fryday reports – Mar 28, 2022

Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada’s only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.

The move follows consultations with descendants of the 600 members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion, described as heroes by Defence Minister Anita Anand when she announced plans for the apology in March.

Following two years of protests, the Canadian military was granted approval in 1916 to establish the segregated, non-combat battalion, and more than 300 of those who enlisted were from Nova Scotia.

Only a few of its members would see combat, mainly because the battalion was repeatedly told its help wasn’t wanted on the front lines, and they received no public recognition when they returned home.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have said the systemic racism endured by the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion qualifies as hateful conduct.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
