Five-year-old passes away after canoe capsizes in Bradwell Reservoir, Sask. RCMP investigating

On July 7 just after 6:30 p.m., Saskatoon RCMP received report of a capsized canoe in the Bradwell Reservoir southeast of Bradwell, Sask.

An adult male and a five-year-old child were canoeing when the boat capsized. The child was retrieved from the water and transported to hospital by STARS, where he was declared dead.

His family has been notified, and RCMP say their thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The adult male has not yet been located, though a search of the reservoir is ongoing.

The public is asked to avoid the reservoir and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.

