Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Five-year-old passes away after canoe capsizes in Bradwell Reservoir, Sask. RCMP investigating

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:20 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:35 p.m., Saskatoon RCMP received a report of a capsized canoe in the Bradwell Reservoir, which is approximately 1 kilometer southeast of Bradwell, SK. Global News

On July 7 just after 6:30 p.m., Saskatoon RCMP received report of a capsized canoe in the Bradwell Reservoir southeast of Bradwell, Sask.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP cancel emergency alert in Langham after shooting

An adult male and a five-year-old child were canoeing when the boat capsized. The child was retrieved from the water and transported to hospital by STARS, where he was declared dead.

His family has been notified, and RCMP say their thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

Trending Stories

The adult male has not yet been located, though a search of the reservoir is ongoing.

The public is asked to avoid the reservoir and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting' RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting
RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina tagSaskatoon tagCanoe tagBradwell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers