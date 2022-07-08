Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP issue emergency alert in Langham after shooting

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 10:05 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
The RCMP asks anyone in the area to find shelter immediately and close and lock doors. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert on Friday for a dangerous person after a shooting in Langham, Sask.

Langham is approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Read more: Emergency alerts rolling out on Canadian cellphones as part of test procedure

The RCMP asks anyone in the area to find shelter immediately and close and lock doors.

RCMP also advise anyone in the area not to pick up hitch-hikers.

RCMP say the suspect is male and was last seen on foot and is believed to be armed.

As of 7:40 a.m., police say it is unknown where the suspect is.

Officers are responding.

If individuals see the suspect, they are asked to call 911.

Individuals are asked not to disclose police locations.

Read more: Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official

In a news release, RCMP said the shooting happened in the community early Friday morning.

RCMP have not released further details at this time.

More to come

