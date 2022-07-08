Saskatchewan RCMP issue emergency alert in Langham after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert on Friday for a dangerous person after a shooting in Langham, Sask.

Langham is approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The RCMP asks anyone in the area to find shelter immediately and close and lock doors.

RCMP also advise anyone in the area not to pick up hitch-hikers.

RCMP say the suspect is male and was last seen on foot and is believed to be armed.

As of 7:40 a.m., police say it is unknown where the suspect is.

Officers are responding.

If individuals see the suspect, they are asked to call 911.

Individuals are asked not to disclose police locations.

In a news release, RCMP said the shooting happened in the community early Friday morning.

RCMP have not released further details at this time.

More to come