Economy

B.C. Superstore strike: Ballots being counted in vote involving thousands of staff

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:48 pm
The Real Canadian Superstore is seen off the Grandview Highway in Vancouver, B.C. on Mon. July 4, 2022. More than 10,000 Loblaw employees are holding a strike vote this week. View image in full screen
The Real Canadian Superstore is seen off the Grandview Highway in Vancouver, B.C. on Mon. July 4, 2022. More than 10,000 Loblaw employees are holding a strike vote this week. Global News

Ballots were being counted Friday in a strike vote held this week by nearly 10,000 retail grocery and warehouses workers for 28 Superstores and three distribution warehouses in B.C.

The Loblaw employees, members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 247, initially held the vote citing contract concerns with “pay, fairness and equity.”

Read more: Thousands of B.C. Superstore employees hold strike vote this week over wages

Union chapter president Dan Goodman has previously indicated that “inflationary times” are a concern for members, who have also been described by the public as “pandemic heroes.”

“We all see what groceries are costing these days, and our members are putting those items on the shelves,” he said in a Sunday news release.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of B.C. workers may be going on strike' Thousands of B.C. workers may be going on strike
Thousands of B.C. workers may be going on strike

According to the union, 97 per cent of members voted in favour of a strike in May after rejecting a contract offer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Loblaw, Canada’s largest retailer, returned with a “substantially improved” offer, according to Goodman, featuring signing bonuses for all employees, an improved and unified wage scale benefitting 6,500 employees, and greater wage increases for long-term senior staff.

It also committed to creating 112 new full-time positions, “major” scheduling improvements for part-time staff, and expanded night-shift premiums.

Read more: Province offers B.C. public sector union 11% pay raise over 3 years as job action looms

If workers reject the offer, the union will serve a strike notice to the company, establishing the timing and nature of employee walkouts. Members will hit the picket line, “effectively shutting down all BC Superstore locations and warehouses for an undetermined period of time,” it said on July 2.

Loblaw has said that if the offer is rejected, it has notified the union it will issue a lockout notice.

Global News has reached out to Loblaw for comment.

The results of the vote will be posted on the union’s website.

Loblaw tagSuperstore tagReal Canadian Superstore tagUnited Food and Commercial Workers tagSuperstore Strike tagBC Superstore tagLoblaw strike tagsuperstore strike 2022 tagsuperstore strike bc tagUFCW Local 247 tag

