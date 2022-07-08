Prosecutor tells court Montreal man wanted to promote hate against Jewish people

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec prosecutor is arguing that a Montreal man sought to promote hate against Jews when he wrote an article published on a neo-Nazi website.

Prosecutor Patrick Lafrenière is making his final arguments in Quebec court Friday in the trial of Gabriel Sohier Chaput, 35, who faces one count of willfully promoting hatred.

The defendant has admitted to being the author of the 2017 article on the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

Lafrenière says the fact the article — which claimed that 2017 would be the year of Nazism — was published on a website that displays pictures of Adolf Hitler and other images associated with the Nazis must be taken into consideration.

He says the text of the article, which refers to Jewish people as “our enemies,” is likely to incite hate against the Jewish community.

Sohier Chaput’s lawyer argued in March that the article was ironic and intended to make readers laugh.