Canada

Closing arguments underway in trial of Montreal man charged with inciting hate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 2:09 pm
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, centre-left, is pictured wearing a Daily Stormer t-shirt. View image in full screen
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, centre-left, is pictured wearing a Daily Stormer t-shirt. Submitted by Shannon Carranco

Closing arguments are underway in the case of a Montreal man charged with fomenting hatred against Jewish people in a blog post on a far-right website.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, 35, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the website Daily Stormer.

Sohier-Chaput has admitted to writing the blog post, but he has said that Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin allegedly added elements to the article before publishing, including some of the cruder references toward Jewish people.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal man charged with inciting hate testifies in his own defence

On the stand, Sohier-Chaput argued the blog post was a “joke” intended to upset people who are “politically correct.”

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Hélène Poussard told the court Friday that inciting hatred is not simply about injuring an identifiable group with words, but convincing an objective person reading the text to detest or discriminate against that group.

She says that while the post was in poor taste, it does not lead the reader to that point.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
