Cost estimates released for First Nations-led 2030 Olympic Games bid in B.C.

The Indigenous-led group pushing for the 2030 Olympics to be hosted in British Columbia estimates the cost for hosting the event could range from $3.5 to $4 billion, blending a mix of public and private funds.

Mary Conibear, with the 2030 Feasibility Team, says in order for the event to be financially and environmentally sustainable the group is proposing to use much of the same venues from the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations announced on Feb. 1 that they had signed an agreement with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee to explore a bid.

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

Tewanee Joseph, who is shepherding Indigenous partnerships for the bid, previously said he believes hosting the games offers a chance for reconciliation.

Debate over hosting the Olympics has been brewing in Vancouver, where in April its city council voted down calls for a plebiscite on the matter.

According to a Friday news release from the group, security costs for hosting the Games are estimated to be about half of what they were in 2020.

The sporting event will contribute to more than a thousand new housing units, it adds.

“The 2030 Games has the potential to have lasting impacts and benefits for the host Nations, broader Indigenous peoples, and the larger society by building a stronger social fabric moving forward in reconciliation and the power of sport,” said Dennis Thomas-Whonoak, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Olympic technical team lead, in the release.

“We are paddling to a brighter future and welcome the opportunity to showcase the good work that has taken place so far, and the potential investment into our collective futures.”

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey