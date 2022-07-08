Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cost estimates released for First Nations-led 2030 Olympic Games bid in B.C.

By Nick Wells The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Details revealed for B.C.’s proposed 2030 Olympic bid' Details revealed for B.C.’s proposed 2030 Olympic bid
New details are being revealed about the plan to host an Indigenous-led 2030 B.C. Winter Olympics. Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band discusses the draft concept plan, and what comes next in the bidding process – Jun 15, 2022

The Indigenous-led group pushing for the 2030 Olympics to be hosted in British Columbia estimates the cost for hosting the event could range from $3.5 to $4 billion, blending a mix of public and private funds.

Mary Conibear, with the 2030 Feasibility Team, says in order for the event to be financially and environmentally sustainable the group is proposing to use much of the same venues from the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Read more: Vancouver, Whistler and First Nations to explore feasibility of 2030 Olympics bid

The Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations announced on Feb. 1 that they had signed an agreement with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee to explore a bid.

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Tewanee Joseph, who is shepherding Indigenous partnerships for the bid, previously said he believes hosting the games offers a chance for reconciliation.

Trending Stories

Debate over hosting the Olympics has been brewing in Vancouver, where in April its city council voted down calls for a plebiscite on the matter.

Click to play video: 'Feasibility study released into First Nations-led 2030 Olympic bid' Feasibility study released into First Nations-led 2030 Olympic bid
Feasibility study released into First Nations-led 2030 Olympic bid – Jun 14, 2022

According to a Friday news release from the group, security costs for hosting the Games are estimated to be about half of what they were in 2020.

The sporting event will contribute to more than a thousand new housing units, it adds.

“The 2030 Games has the potential to have lasting impacts and benefits for the host Nations, broader Indigenous peoples, and the larger society by building a stronger social fabric moving forward in reconciliation and the power of sport,” said Dennis Thomas-Whonoak, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Olympic technical team lead, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are paddling to a brighter future and welcome the opportunity to showcase the good work that has taken place so far, and the potential investment into our collective futures.”

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Olympics tagOlympic Games tagWhistler tagBC First Nations tag2030 olympics tagIndigenous bid Olympics tagVancouver bid Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers