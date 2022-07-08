Man, 22, arrested after firearm discharged in Whitby: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from Whitby has been charged after allegedly discharging a firearm, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 10:35 p.m., officers received a report that shots had been fired in the Dundas Street and Halls Road area.

“Officers searched the area and located evidence of a shooting,” police said in a news release. “The suspect shot at an occupied vehicle.”

Police said none of the three occupants were injured.

According to police, the suspect was located nearby and was arrested.

Officers said a handgun was seized.

According to police, 22-year-old Seth Bibby from Whitby is now facing “numerous firearms-related offences,” including possession of a firearm contrary to order, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.