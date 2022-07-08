Menu

Comments

Crime

Man, 22, arrested after firearm discharged in Whitby: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 1:48 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 22-year-old man from Whitby has been charged after allegedly discharging a firearm, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 10:35 p.m., officers received a report that shots had been fired in the Dundas Street and Halls Road area.

“Officers searched the area and located evidence of a shooting,” police said in a news release. “The suspect shot at an occupied vehicle.”

Read more: OPP lay more than 14,000 charges in safety campaign over Canada Day week

Police said none of the three occupants were injured.

According to police, the suspect was located nearby and was arrested.

Officers said a handgun was seized.

According to police, 22-year-old Seth Bibby from Whitby is now facing “numerous firearms-related offences,” including possession of a firearm contrary to order, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

