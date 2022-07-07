OPP lay more than 14,000 charges in safety campaign over Canada Day week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said more than 14,000 charges were laid during the force’s traffic safety campaign over the Canada Day week.

OPP said between June 25 and July 3, a total of 14,068 charges were laid on roads, waterways and trails.

“During the campaign, the OPP engaged with people traveling in motor vehicles, on off-road vehicles and in marine vessels, focusing on their compliance with lifesaving equipment laws around lifejackets, seatbelts and helmets,” police said in a news release.

According to officers, 1,017 charges were laid against drivers and passengers who “failed to keep themselves safe by not adhering to these important laws.”

Police said 8,287 speeding charges and 175 stunt driving or racing charges were also laid.

“Among the other traffic/criminal offences for which drivers were held accountable were 322 impaired driving charges and 167 distracted driving charges,” the release read.

According to police, four people were killed in collisions over the Canada Day long weekend, and one person died in an off-road vehicle incident.

“The OPP is reminding drivers, trail users and boaters that doing their part to keep themselves and their passengers safe is key to significantly reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on and off the road,” police said.