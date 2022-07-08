How the mass Rogers outage is affecting service in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A mass Rogers outage has been affecting users across Canada Friday, impacting phone, internet and Interac services.

The company didn’t acknowledge the issue until just before 9 a.m. ET, leaving users in the dark for hours about when they might be able to use their devices again.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

The outage affected services throughout the country, including cellphone access, 911 call centres, financial transactions and more.

Reports of the outage have piled up on an outage tracker webpage — with complaints coming from coast to coast.

Over 15,000 Rogers users in Toronto have submitted a complaint, as well as thousands in Montréal, Brampton, and Ottawa. Hundreds of users everywhere from Halifax, N.S. and Victoria B.C. have also reported issues.

The outage is also reportedly impacting ATMs and interac machines across the country, according to reports on social media.

In a statement sent to Global News, a spokesperson for Rogers Communications the outage is affecting both the “wireline and wireless networks.”

In Hamilton, internet subscribers using Fido and TekSavvy services were also affected by the disruption.

The city says a number of municipal services have been affected including the HSR, DARTS, and its service centre credit and debit machines.

Below is a list of known issues in the city connected with the outage.

City of Hamilton

Most Interac Services used for in-person and automated payments have been affected including:

On-street and Municipal Car Park Parking (impacts to paid parking via Passport App)

@hsr Ticket Office (located in the Go Centre) at 36 Hunter St.

Community Recycling Centres – Licensing Counter at City Hall

Municipal Service Centres

Recreation and Seniors Centres

Provincial Offences Administration

The city says alternative forms of payment such as credit card, cheque and cash are still being accepted.

UPDATED SERVICE NOTICE: The City of Hamilton continues to experience the following service impacts due to the Rogers network outage: — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) July 8, 2022

Hamilton Transit

DARTS has been experiencing major schedule disruptions and there have been impacts to trip booking and delivery.

The city has asked residents needing questions answered about access to the service to reach out to Accessible Transportation Services at 905-529-1212.

DARTS is experiencing major schedule disruption due to a nationwide internet service outage. Please be aware that until the outage is resolved, there will be impacts to trip booking and delivery. Please call Accessible Transportation Services at 905-529-1212 if you have questions pic.twitter.com/G4B3e4bPCi — Hamilton Street Railway (@hsr) July 8, 2022

GO Transit said some parts of their system were being affected by the outage.

The transit agency said fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit cards. E-tickets may also be unavailable.

“However, our contact centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls,” GO said.

Heads up: some parts of our system are being affected by this morning’s network outage. Fares can not be purchased using debit and credit and E-tickets may be unavailable. However, our Contact Centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls. pic.twitter.com/MUi65GxQvJ — GO Transit (@GOtransit) July 8, 2022

Hamilton hospitals unaffected

Both of Hamilton’s hospitals have been generally unaffected by the service disruption.

In a social media post, Hamilton Health Sciences revealed they are using Bell services and that anyone with a scheduled appointment should still plan on attending.

Our hospitals use Bell services and are mainly unaffected by the #rogersoutage. Unless you have received a call from your health-care team, your appointment is still on. 1/2https://t.co/J31kWPwCRx pic.twitter.com/wQ5Itd4qs0 — Hamilton Health Sciences (@HamHealthSci) July 8, 2022

Rogers customers reaching 911

Hamilton Police and Niagara Regional Police are advising Rogers customers that the disruption may slow connections for those needing 911.

They are advising callers to stay on the line through any delays.

.@HamiltonPolice is aware that Rogers has technical difficulties. Residents will have trouble connecting. Our 911 call center is FULLY operational, Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting. If your call connects, STAY on THE LINE. pic.twitter.com/CEShPzB8DZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 8, 2022

We are aware that Rogers/Fido customers are experiencing network outages that may result in intermittent connectivity to our 911 Dispatch & are encouraged to use landlines or alternative carriers in the event of an emergency. Our 911 services are fully operational & unaffected. pic.twitter.com/KiChA007I2 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 8, 2022

With files from Rachel Gilmore