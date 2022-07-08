Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Pringles wants to rename a spider because it looks like the company mascot

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 1:06 pm
The Pringles Spider (left) and several cans of sour cream and onion Pringles (right). View image in full screen
Pringles wants help from their supporters to rename a real spider to the 'Pringles Spider' because of its resemblance to the company mascot. Getty

For food and beverage companies, marketing is everything, but this current Pringles ad campaign is pretty spot on.

Since June, the canned chip company has been trying to get its supporters to help in renaming a real spider that bears a rather uncanny resemblance to its moustached mascot.

Pringles first mentioned what it calls the “Pringles Spider” on Twitter.

“Help us get the Pringles Spider officially recognized,” the company wrote, sharing a video of the spider.

Read more: Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic the voice of your dead loved ones

Story continues below advertisement

The Pringles spider, actually called the kidney garden spider (scientific name Araneus mitificus), is found in South, East and Southeast Asia, according to the wildlife community website Jungle Dragon. The species is quite small, ranging in size from three to nine millimetres.

In its tweet, Pringles shared a link to its website, which includes a petition to name the “world’s first branded spider.”

The company additionally said that if the renaming campaign is successful, it will give away free Pringles to select petition signees.

It’s also possible to “adopt” a Pringles spider on the company’s website, complete with an “official” certificate of adoption.

On Instagram, Pringles released a video about the adoption campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, a woman said the species is “a real spider with the Pringles face on its back.”

“The Pringles Spider is the perfect ad because they can reach people where other ads can’t,” she continued.

The video then shows several seemingly home video recordings of individuals with blurred faces jumping at the sight of a spider.

Read more: Canada has 3 of the world’s most liveable cities in 2022

“It’s the ultimate out-of-home advertising innovation, but in homes too,” the woman said. “We’re working on getting them everywhere.”

She then listed other types of ads for the spider, including gaming, music videos and movie cameos.

“The sky’s the limit,” she said in the video.

In the petition, Pringles writes that it is “calling on the arachnid community to do what’s right and recognize this very real spider as the Pringles Spider.”

As of this writing, the petition has more than 4,200 signees, with a goal of 5,000.

Click to play video: '‘Science-based’: new nutrition labels will encourage healthier food choices, dietitian says' ‘Science-based’: new nutrition labels will encourage healthier food choices, dietitian says
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pringles tagKidney Garden Spider tagPringes ad tagPringes campaign tagPringles advertisement campaign tagPringles advertsiement tagPringles funny tagPringles Spider tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers