Two men in their 20s killed in New Brunswick car crash

New Brunswick RCMP say two young men died after a single-vehicle crash in Hampton overnight.

Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Friday, on Pickwauket Road in the town.

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old, died at the scene as a result of the crash. They were both from Kingston.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was consulted and autopsies were scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were made available. t