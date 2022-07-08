Menu

Canada

Two men in their 20s killed in New Brunswick car crash

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 7' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 7
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from July 7, 2022.

New Brunswick RCMP say two young men died after a single-vehicle crash in Hampton overnight.

Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Friday, on Pickwauket Road in the town.

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old, died at the scene as a result of the crash. They were both from Kingston.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was consulted and autopsies were scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were made available. t

