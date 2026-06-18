Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax airport expands European reach with new direct flight to Brussels

By Rebecca Lau & Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 4:18 pm
2 min read
Air Canada will now offer direct flights to Brussels out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport. The airport will have direct flights to 15 European destinations this summer. View image in full screen
Air Canada will now offer direct flights to Brussels out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport. The airport will have direct flights to 15 European destinations this summer. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Travellers flying in and out of the Halifax airport will have more options than ever this summer as another European city is being added to the list.

Air Canada will now be offering direct flights to Brussels out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The inaugural flight leaves Halifax on Thursday evening and the first flight from Belgium will arrive in Halifax on Friday. The route will operate until Sept. 5.

It’s a move the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Belgium in Canada calls “a new bridge across the Atlantic.”

“The distance between Halifax, Canada and Brussels, Belgium may be thousands of kilometres but as of today it feels a little bit shorter,” Filip Vandenbroeke said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say the new service also makes it more convenient for passengers to access other destinations in Europe and beyond.

Story continues below advertisement

It could also boost tourism.

“This new gateway opens up significant new opportunities for travellers in trade, reaching Europe, Africa and the Middle East,” said Valerie Durand, vice-president of airport affairs, corporate real estate and sustainability with Air Canada.

“Actually, today, I just got the numbers. On tonight’s flight, about 40 per cent of our customers are connecting onwards beyond Brussels tonight. We are very proud to continue to connect Halifax to the world.”

The direct service to Belgium comes amid a flurry of international destinations added to Halifax’s airport itinerary in recent years.

WestJet recently began three new services to Europe, including Lisbon, Copenhagen and Madrid.

The list of summer European flights flying out of Halifax also includes Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Reykjavik, Saint Pierre and Zurich.

“We are expecting our busiest summer on record with 55 non-stop destinations, 15 of which include destinations to Europe,” said Mikela Sani-Routledge, spokesperson for Halifax International Airport Authority.

“The growth that we are seeing here is a reflection of the growth in Atlantic Canada. So we’re amplifying that with a lot of these new services that we offer.”

The province’s Minister of Growth and Development applauded the new route.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new route will only strengthen our connection and will be a critical link that will help us build strong relationships, strengthen trade, support tourism, and create new opportunities for collaboration,” said Minister Colton Leblanc.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices