Crime

N.B. police charge 5th person with 1st-degree murder in Joedin Leger killing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 6' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 6
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from July 6, 2022.

RCMP say a fifth person has been arrested and charged after 18-year-old Joedin Leger was killed in Moncton in late April.

Police said in a Thursday news release that 18-year-old Hayden Joseph James Leblanc was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

On April 25, shortly after 6 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP responded to a call for shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.

There, they found Leger suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to hospital where he later died. Another person was inside the home but was uninjured.

Trending Stories

Read more: Young N.B. man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Joedin Leger

The first arrest in the investigation was reported June 14, when 20-year-old Hunter Nash England was charged. Two days later, police said 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips was charged in the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that week, RCMP said 23-year-old Jerek John England and an 18-year-old who cannot be named as he was a minor during the time of the incident, were also arrested.

All five charged are from the Moncton area.

Recently charged Leblanc is set to return to court July 25.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

