Money

Canada shed 43K jobs in June, marking 1st employment drop since January 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 8:52 am
The Canadian economy lost 43,000 jobs in June, marking the first decline in employment since January.

At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to another record low of 4.9 per cent in June, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly labour force survey.

The agency says the decline in unemployment is attributed to fewer people looking for work, while the loss in jobs was driven by a decline in self-employment by 59,000 jobs.

Read more: Canada heading for mild recession in 2023, but it will be ‘short lived’: RBC

Full-time and part-time employment were relatively unchanged since May.

Wages also increased at a faster rate, with average hourly wages rising 5.2 per cent to $31.24 year over year.

The unemployment rate in May was 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
