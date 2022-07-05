Menu

Economy

‘Collateral damage’: Recession, job losses likely as interest rates rise, study shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland unsure whether Canada will enter recession in coming years' Freeland unsure whether Canada will enter recession in coming years
When asked if Canada will enter a recession in the next few years, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a press conference on Thursday that it is “a time of significant uncertainty” and that she doesn’t have that answer. She said three possible economic scenarios were outlined in the recent federal budget: one favourable, one not ideal and one much more challenging – Jun 16, 2022

The Bank of Canada’s strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, a new study from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) says.

The research institute says if the central bank aims to bring inflation down from 7.7 per cent to its two per cent target by quickly raising rates, it could cause significant “collateral damage,” including 850,000 job losses.

It adds that the central bank has had a zero per cent success rate with this approach, noting that a 5.7 per cent drop in the inflation rate has happened three times over the last 60 years, each time after big rate hikes and accompanied by a recession.

Read more: Inflation keeps rising, will recession follow? Experts say ‘batten down the hatches’

The CCPA says it’s time for a new policy on inflation.

It says the Bank of Canada could potentially reduce the risk of sending the economy into a recession if it adjusts its target inflation rate to four per cent.

This study comes a day after the Bank of Canada released two quarterly surveys which revealed consumers and businesses expect inflation to stay high for several years.

Click to play video: 'Ford government warned not to panic over recession fears' Ford government warned not to panic over recession fears
Ford government warned not to panic over recession fears – Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
