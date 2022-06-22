Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Inflation rate jumped to 7.7% in May, Statistics Canada says

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 6:44 am
Click to play video: '85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll' 85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll
WATCH: 85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll

Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation jumped to 7.7 per cent in May, topping big bank estimates.

The reading is the largest increase in the Consumer Price Index since January 1983.

Soaring gas prices were one of the main factors driving inflation, the agency said. Hotel and food service costs also contributed to the jump.

Read more: Soaring food inflation has 72% of families with kids worried: Ipsos poll

This follows an inflation rate hit 6.8 per cent in April.

Trending Stories

Economists at the Bank of Montreal had predicted the May figure would top seven per cent amid a surge in energy prices, but had called for a 7.4 per cent hike.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Survey suggests inflation among reasons why more older Canadians are delaying retirement' Survey suggests inflation among reasons why more older Canadians are delaying retirement
Survey suggests inflation among reasons why more older Canadians are delaying retirement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Statistics Canada tagGas Prices taginflation tagCanada inflation taginflation Canada tagenergy prices taginflation rate canada tagCanada inflation rate tagCanada May inflation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers